Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $210.88 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

