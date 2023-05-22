Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.85 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, Director Karl L. Meyers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

