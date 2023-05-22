Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MWA. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

