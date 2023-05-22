Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 271.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,700.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

