Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.75 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,269,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Abcam by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam Price Performance

Abcam Profile

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.