Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,027.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

