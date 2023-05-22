Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,351 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 296.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 402,816 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

