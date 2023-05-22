Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62,529 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $10.88 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

