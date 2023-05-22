Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.03 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

