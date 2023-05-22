Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

