Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,155,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after acquiring an additional 726,490 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

