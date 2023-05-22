Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

VRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

