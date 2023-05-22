Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

