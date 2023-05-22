Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

