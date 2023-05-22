Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,610 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

