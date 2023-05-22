Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,439 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 881,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE IGT opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

