Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,533 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RLI by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.