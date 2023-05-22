Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,484 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

