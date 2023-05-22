Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,188 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

