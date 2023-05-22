Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,026 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

