Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,680 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,972,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in V.F. by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

