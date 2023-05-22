Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE VST opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.28%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

