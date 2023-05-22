Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Stock Performance
VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
About Vossloh
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vossloh (VOSSY)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.