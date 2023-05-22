Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vossloh Stock Performance

VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About Vossloh

(Get Rating)

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Further Reading

