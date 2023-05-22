Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.