Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.