Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Whitbread Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.97) to GBX 4,000 ($50.11) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($44.22) to GBX 3,780 ($47.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.61) to GBX 4,300 ($53.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

