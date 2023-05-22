Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $9.74 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.