Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $9.74 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
See Also
