Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $2,140,511 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

