Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

