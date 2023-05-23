1,004 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

