103,995 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

FTXH stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

