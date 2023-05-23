12,820 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

