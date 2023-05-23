1,328 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

