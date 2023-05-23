244 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

