2,758 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

