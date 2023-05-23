2,842 Shares in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000.

BYLD stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

