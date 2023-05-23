678 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys Stock Down 0.3 %

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

AMED stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

