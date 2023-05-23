Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 611,675 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

