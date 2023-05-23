Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

