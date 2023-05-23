Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Matthew E. Fedders Acquires 1,200 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Matthew E. Fedders acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,841.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

