Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.