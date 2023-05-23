Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,078,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,938,603,000 after buying an additional 2,136,881 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

