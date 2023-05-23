Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.