Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 61,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.