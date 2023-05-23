Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 61,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
