Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6,830.5% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,567,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,444,000 after buying an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,078,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,938,603,000 after buying an additional 2,136,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

