Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

