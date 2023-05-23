Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 411,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,208 shares of company stock valued at $641,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

