Arizona State Retirement System Has $310,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $404,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,432. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.