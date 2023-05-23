Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

