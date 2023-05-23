Arizona State Retirement System Invests $318,000 in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 102,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CMTG opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.19%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.