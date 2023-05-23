Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 343 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $808,178. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.